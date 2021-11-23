The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Is Disappointed With Tom Brady

Phil Mickelson standing on the green at The Masters, one of four PGA majors..AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Phil Mickelson of the United States stands on the fifth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson isn’t happy with Tom Brady after watching the “ManningCast” on Monday night.

Mickelson found out that Brady was a “babe” guy and he was upset because he thought it was special during ‘The Match” when Brady called him babe.

All Mickelson wanted was for Brady to have a special nickname for him.

There have been no details on whether Mickelson’s wife Amy knows about this.

Over the Summer, Brady and Mickelson lost the fourth iteration of “The Match” to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. The latter pairing won the head-to-head match play event three and two at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

This was the second time that Brady and Mickelson have lost as teammates in this type of match. They first lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods back in May of 2020.

The charity golf event helped raise money for Feeding America and My Brother’s Keeper.

“The Match 5” is getting ready to take place in Las Vegas in a few days when Brooks Koepka goes up against DeChambeau.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.