Phil Mickelson isn’t happy with Tom Brady after watching the “ManningCast” on Monday night.

Mickelson found out that Brady was a “babe” guy and he was upset because he thought it was special during ‘The Match” when Brady called him babe.

All Mickelson wanted was for Brady to have a special nickname for him.

Found out on the Manningcast that TB’s a “babe” guy. The reason this is so disappointing is he called me babe when we were partners in The Match and I thought I was the only one. Now to find out he calls everyone babe really crushes my heart 😢 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 23, 2021

There have been no details on whether Mickelson’s wife Amy knows about this.

Over the Summer, Brady and Mickelson lost the fourth iteration of “The Match” to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. The latter pairing won the head-to-head match play event three and two at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

This was the second time that Brady and Mickelson have lost as teammates in this type of match. They first lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods back in May of 2020.

The charity golf event helped raise money for Feeding America and My Brother’s Keeper.

“The Match 5” is getting ready to take place in Las Vegas in a few days when Brooks Koepka goes up against DeChambeau.