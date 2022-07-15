Look: Phil Mickelson Joined Embarrassing List On Friday

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Phil Mickelson of The United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

Tiger Woods isn't the only golf legend who had a rough day at St Andrews this week. Phil Mickelson not only missed the cut at The Open, but made some embarrassing history in the process.

Last year Mickelson made history by winning the PGA Championship at the ripe age of 50 - the oldest major winner ever. But 2022 saw Mickelson fall back down to earth hard.

By missing the cut at The Open, Mickelson wound up missing all of the cuts for the majors he attended this year. Per ESPN, he's only the third golfer to miss all major cuts the year after winning a major.

Mark Brooks still stands alone as the only golfer to miss all four cuts the year after winning a major. But Mickelson's two missed cuts still put his 2022 ahead of Paul Azinger's 1994 to shame.

2022 has been an eventful year for Phil Mickelson to say the least. He sent shockwaves through the golf world by becoming one of the faces of the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Mickelson accepted a nine-figure salary and a suspension from the PGA Tour in order to join the Saudi-backed golf exhibition tour.

This year might not go down as the worst one Phil Mickelson has ever had. But it's probably up there in one way or another.