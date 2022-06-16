Look: Phil Mickelson Just 4-Putted From 12 Feet

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States walks by fans to the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 15, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson isn't having a very happy birthday at the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The 52-year-old lefty knocked his tee shot to about 12 feet on the par-3 sixth hole at The Country Club. From there, his classic blade putter betrayed him.

His first putt blew past the hole on the left edge and ended up about six feet out. His second putt blew past the hole on the right edge. His third putt back lipped out, leaving him a tap-in for double bogey.

Take a look at the blunder here:

After this brutal four-putt, Mickelson had a whopping 14 putts through the first six holes of the major tournament.

Mickelson made his return to competitive golf last weekend at the inaugural LIV Tour event in London. His appearance at this week's U.S. Open is a controversial one as he continues to face heavy backlash for his decision to join the Saudi-backed invitational series.

The six-time major champion is currently 5-over through seven holes.