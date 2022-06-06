Look: Phil Mickelson Releases Statement On His Decision

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson announced that he's joining the LIV Golf Invitational and will compete in this week's inaugural event in London.

The 51-year-old will end a four-month hiatus sparked from controversial comments made about the new Saudi Arabia-backed golf league. On Monday afternoon, Mickelson released a statement apologizing to "the many people I offended and hurt" and said he's worked on "becoming a better version of myself" during his time away from golf.

While acknowledging that some will not agree with his choice, Mickelson said he's "excited about this new opportunity" with LIV Golf.

"I am ready to come back to play the game I love, but after 32 years this path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers," Mickelson wrote of his new endeavor.

The six-time major champion has not competed for the PGA Tour since late January, missing The Masters and PGA Championship. In February, Mickelson made remarks to the Fire Pit Collective placing a potential business opportunity above Saudi Arabia's human-rights violations.

"We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights," Mickelson said. "They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape how the PGA Tour operates."

Mickelson will make his return Thursday at Centurion Golf Club. Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, and Kevin Na are among the other golfers in the opening competition's 48-man field.