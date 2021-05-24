Look: Phil Mickelson Responds To Tiger Woods’ Message

Tiger Woods sent a classy message to Phil Mickelson following his win at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Mickelson made history at the second major of the year on Sunday. The beloved left-handed golfer became the oldest major champion winner in golf history. Mickelson, 50, now has six major championships to his name.

Woods knows a thing or two about winning major championships at an older age, as he won the 2019 Masters at age 43. Following Mickelson’s win at the PGA Championship on Sunday, Woods sent his colleague a classy message.

“Truly inspirational to see Phil Mickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!” Woods tweeted to his millions of followers.

Mickelson appreciated the congratulatory message. He responded to Woods’ message later on Sunday evening.

“Thank you. I’m pulling for your quick return,” he tweeted back on Sunday night.

Woods continues to recover from his injuries sustained in a car accident in Southern California earlier this year. He’s been able to return home to Florida, where he’s rehabbing from his injuries. It remains to be seen when (or if) Woods will be able to return to professional golf, though everyone is clearly pulling for him.

It would be pretty cool to see Woods and Mickelson playing alongside each other at a major tournament down the line.