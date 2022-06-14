Look: Phil Mickelson's Outfit Going Viral Tuesday Afternoon

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The U.S. Open tees off in fewer than 48 hours and all of the world's best golfers are in Brookline, Massachusetts for the year's third major.

That list of golfers includes the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who left the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Controversy has surrounded the entire league and subsequently the players.

Mickelson has been dominating the headlines over the past few months due to his connection to the league. With that in mind, every little thing he's done has been under the microscope lately.

That includes his latest outfit choice on the course. He took to The Country Club with a range finder attached to his hip like a cowboy in the wild west.

"Phil has his range finder on his hip. Absolutely outrageous move," the tweet said.

Mickelson reportedly accepted $200 million to join the new league, financed by Saudi Arabia - a nation whose human rights record is widely regarded as troubling.

Will he be able to compete for a U.S. Open title this weekend?