Look: Philadelphia 76ers Have Traded Danny Green

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 06: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers makes a three pointer during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a trade during the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 76ers have traded Danny Green and the No. 23 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for De'Anthony Melton.

Green has been with the 76ers for the last two seasons and averaged nearly six points and three rebounds per game this season.

He also shot 39% from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

Before Green was with the 76ers, he spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Melton has spent the last three seasons with the Grizzlies and is coming off a season where he averaged nearly 11 points per game. He also shot 40.4% from the floor and 37.4% from deep.

For his career, he's averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 40.9% from the floor.