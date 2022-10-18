Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Fans cheer during the second half of the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.

Given the team's recent success, fans are flaunting their fandom. After the win over the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, one fan showed off her "Philly Special" tattoo on her ribcage.

It didn't take long for the photo to start going viral on social media.

Check it out.

Plenty of Eagles fans have inked the incredible play from the team's Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots on their bodies.

This is just the latest and the most viral.