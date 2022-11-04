Look: Philadelphia Eagles Got Away With Clear Penalty Last Night

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 07: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles got away with a clear penalty during last night's Thursday Night Football win over the Houston Texans.

After the Texans jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Eagles drove down the field to get in position for a touchdown of their own. Backup running back Kenneth Gainwell reeled in a reception out of the backfield and took the ball within the one-yard line.

He had some help along the way though.

Eagles center Jason Kelce dragged Gainwell forward as he was being tackled inside the five. Offensive players are allowed to push their teammates from the rear — but it's illegal to drag from the front.

The Eagles should've been accessed an "assisting the runner" penalty. Instead, Miles Sanders punched the ball in for a score.

Take a look at the play here:

The Texans put up a good fight in the first half, but the Eagles ultimately pulled away to claim a 29-17 win.

Philadelphia continues to be the only undefeated team in the league at 8-0.