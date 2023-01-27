Look: Philadelphia Eagles Music Choice At Practice Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles are making some interesting music choices during Friday's pre-NFC Championship practice.

The Super Bowl hopefuls are blasting Creed's "Higher" as they warmup before today's session.

"Eagles are warming up to … Creed," team insider Dave Zangaro shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the practice clip here:

The Eagles are coming off a blowout Divisional Round win over the New York Giants after their first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. On Sunday, the team will welcome the San Francisco 49ers for an NFC Championship matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

We'll see if this interesting song choice gives the Eagles the energy they need heading into this win-or-go-home contest.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Philly.