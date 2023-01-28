Look: Philadelphia Fans Not Happy With 49ers Fans This WeeK

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 07: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If there's one thing you don't do in the City of Brotherly Love its mess with the Rocky statue.

49ers fans might've crossed the line.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Niners supporters appear to have placed some San Francisco gear on the iconic Philly landmark and are calling their rookie seventh-round QB "Brocky."

Eagles fans let their feelings be known on social media.

"49ers fans this week," replied Hard Rock Sportsbook.

"Oh, the humanity!!!!!!" commented Tony Bruno.

"Can't have this, fam!" a Philly fan tweeted.

"One thing SKOLnation learned the hard way… Don't mess with the f---ing Rocky statue!!" another said.

"Some teams/fans just have no idea how to handle any measure of success," remarked Arrowhead Addict.

"Luckily Philly fans are famously even-keeled and don't overreact to slights..."

"Maybe they don’t remember Rocky lost the first one."

Do you guys think this plays a role on Sunday?