Look: Phillies Make Decision On Uniform For Game 5

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 03: J.T. Realmuto #10 and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies react after both scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on September 3, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a popular uniform decision ahead of Thursday night's World Series Game 5.

The team will rock its iconic powder blue uniforms for their final home game of this year's World Series matchup against the Houston Astros.

"Bringing the powder blues to the World Series," the Phillies' official Twitter account announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Phillies experienced some serious momentum swings in the first two games of their World Series homestand. After setting a World Series record with five home runs off a single pitcher in Game 3, the Philadelphia squad got no-hit in last night's Game 4.

Coming off last night's dismal offensive performance, the Phillies will look to bounce back and take a 3-2 lead before heading back to Houston.

Tonight's Game 5 will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET in Citizens Bank Park.