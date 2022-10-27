Look: Phillies Player's Travel Outfit Is Going Viral

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Busch Stadium during the National Anthem prior to Game One of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on October 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) Joe Puetz/Getty Images

Jean Segura is ready to rock for the World Series against the Houston Astros.

The Philadelphia Phillies left for Houston on Thursday and Segura decided to go on the bus and the plane in his full uniform.

Here's a look:

If that doesn't get a baseball fan jacked up for the World Series, then what does?

The Phillies are in their first World Series since 2009 when they lost to the Texas Rangers. They won the World Series in 2008 when they took down the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.

Games 1 and 2 will take place at Minute Maid Park before the series shifts back to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3 through 5. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be played back in Houston.

Game 1 will start on Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET.