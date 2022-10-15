Look: Phillies Score On Inside The Park Home Run

Citizens Bank Park is rocking on Saturday afternoon. Especially after JT Realmuto's insane inside-the-park home run that gave the Phillies a three-run lead in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The All-Star catcher got on his horse after smacking a ball to deep center field, where a fortunate bounce helped him achieve the first ever in-the-parker by a catcher in postseason history.

Fans were loving it on social media.

"I'll always appreciate a good inside-the-park home run," one user said.

"I just don’t get how people can be that fast," another tweeted.

""A reminder to any young outfielder who watches this: THIS IS WHY YOU BACK UP EVERY PLAY. If Ronald Acuña Jr. actually did his job and backed Harris up here, Realmuto gets at most a triple here," a Phillies writer commented.

"Instead, Realmuto was given free range to get four bags on the play. Don't be lazy."

"They gotta drug test bro. How was he running like that?" another asked.

"Catchers always have the wheels?!?!" tweeted OutKick.

"Philly taking over this weekend."

Gotta love playoff baseball.