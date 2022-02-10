Look: Photo Of Aaron Rodgers With Packers Fans Goes Viral

A photo of Aaron Rodgers sitting next to some Green Bay Packers fans is going viral on social media on Wednesday night.

While Rodgers has yet to commit to another season in Green Bay – or anywhere in the National Football League – he still clearly has some great respect for Packers fans.

Rodgers took part in the Phoenix Waste Management Open pro-am golf tournament on Wednesday. During his round, he came across some Packers fans.

“Just talked to these two delightful Packers fans who “had our lives made” today when Aaron Rodgers came over and sat by them on the fourth green. Marlowe Sorensen, right, and Sandy Bing live in a retirement community adjacent to the back nine at TPC Scottsdale,” Rob Hernandez tweeted on Wednesday.

Just talked to these two delightful @Packers fans who “had our lives made” today when @AaronRodgers12 came over and sat by them on the fourth green. Marlowe Sorensen, right, and Sandy Bing live in a retirement community adjacent to the back nine at TPC Scottsdale. pic.twitter.com/rTLPz2N2Mv — Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 9, 2022

That’s a pretty cool moment.

Rodgers reportedly had an interaction with a Denver Broncos fan, too…

COME TO DENVER, AARON! Fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open let Aaron Rodgers know they want him to be a Bronco 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/cuUEpXz08f — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) February 9, 2022

“We’ll see,” Rodgers reportedly told the Broncos fan.

Rodgers is expected to earn his fourth NFL MVP award at the league’s annual honors show later this week.