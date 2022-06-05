Look: Photo Emerges From Sean McVay's Wedding This Weekend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sean McVay has been living his best life in 2022.

He led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl Championship in February and now just got married to his longtime girlfriend Veronika Khomyn.

McVay proposed to Khomyn in June of 2019 and tied the knot over the weekend.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager was one of the guests at the wedding and posted a photo of the new weds on his Twitter account.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. McVay!

McVay will now be tasked with getting the Rams back to the Super Bowl in 2022. They have the team to do it in a wide-open NFC conference yet again.

The Rams will open their season against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.