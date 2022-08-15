Look: Photo From Draymond Green's Wedding Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Warriors defensive anchor Draymond Green locked it down with actress Hazel Renee at the couple's wedding over the weekend.

As expected, a ton of big names around the NBA were in attendance. Including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul and more.

"Was Kevin Durant invited?" one fan asked.

"Did he give a speech about how great LeBron is?" another asked.

"Awww."

"Man, that's dope!" a user replied.

"Steph blocking KCP out," a Knicks fan laughed.

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch reportedly performed at the four-time NBA champ's big day.

Congrats to the Green's!