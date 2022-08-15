Look: Photo From Draymond Green's Wedding Is Going Viral
Warriors defensive anchor Draymond Green locked it down with actress Hazel Renee at the couple's wedding over the weekend.
As expected, a ton of big names around the NBA were in attendance. Including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul and more.
One photo in particular caught social media's attention:
DaBaby and Roddy Ricch reportedly performed at the four-time NBA champ's big day.
Congrats to the Green's!