Look: Photo Of 8th Grade Football Player Goes Viral

A photo of an 8th grade football player is going viral on social media.

Justus Terry, an 8th grade football player, is getting ready to start high school. He just finished up middle school and is excited for the next step.

A photo of Terry is going viral on social media as he heads into high school.

The 6-5, 260-pound product looks like he could play college football tomorrow. Instead, he hasn’t even played a down of high school ball yet.

Check it out:

“HE’S 6’5 AND 260 LBS GOING INTO HIGH SCHOOL AS A FRESHMAN,” ESPN’s SportsCenter Twitter account tweeted.

“Justus Terry is a 6’5″, 260 pound defensive end and he hasn’t even played high school football yet,” the MMQB tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, the 8th grade product already has the attention of recruiting analysts.

“I don’t stop at middle schools too often, but when you have an 8th grader at 6-5/240, and people all over are raving about his attitude and ability, I had to make that stop in Manchester, Ga. You will be hearing A LOT about Justus Terry, a 2025 DL, in the near future,” Chad Simmons wrote.

Terry is starting to receive some scholarship offers, with USC offering this week. That offer list is only going to grow moving forward.