Look: Photo Of Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 14: Jac Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Toy Giveaway and Holiday Party on December 14th, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez is once again off the market. The former MLB superstar is currently dating fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Over the past two weeks, Cordeiro and Rodriguez have been posting videos of them together on Instagram.

The latest photo of Cordeiro that's going viral, however, only features her.

Cordeiro will kick off 2023 by hosting a "Fit Body Bootcamp." A promo photo for her camp is gaining traction on social media.

Check it out:

Cordeiro is from Ontario, Canada. According to Page Six, she attended the University of Windsor.

Rodriguez went "Instagram official" with Cordeiro right before Christmas.

Cordeiro has over 92,000 followers on Instagram. She constantly posts workout photos and videos on the platform.

Page Six has reported that Cordeiro and Rodriguez are "very happy" with each other.

"Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together," the outlet reported. "He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two."

We're wishing Cordeiro and Rodriguez all the best this year.