Look: Photo Of Arch Manning In Alabama Uniform Is Going Viral

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Tide fans had to love the sight of Arch Manning in an Alabama uniform on Saturday.

The top overall recruit in the class of 2023 took a tour of Tuscaloosa along with fellow prospect Olaus Alinen on his latest official visit, per BamaInsider.com's Andrew Bone.

Manning's visit got some reaction from college football fans over the weekend.

"Pictured here are 4 Five-Star recruits who are #1 at their respective positions on their Alabama official visit," tweeted Hayes Fawcett.

"Arch Manning still visiting Alabama after they just got a top 40 player QB from A&M," commented another user. "That’s tough."

"He’s not going there," a Volunteers fan tried to speak into existence.

With Alabama's stacked QB room, it makes you wonder if Manning would roll with the Tide.

As it stands, Texas and Georgia are the two favorites to land the highly-coveted prospect.