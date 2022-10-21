Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.

Not long after the trade was made, McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, took to Instagram with a message. "So many emotions right now," she said while showing a video of her watching ESPN's Adam Schefter break down the news.

Football fans notice of her Instagram after the trade and one image in particular was standing out.

A photo of the couple went viral.

Culpo has more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram, four times the amount of her NFL star running back boyfriend.

Now the couple will move to the Bay area where he'll play for a team hoping to compete for a Super Bowl.