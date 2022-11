Look: Photo Of College Football "Senior" Is Going Viral

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

This is what a college football "senior" looks like, apparently.

Wednesday night, a photo of a college football senior sitting on his team's bench went viral on social media.

Damian Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 263-pound senior from Las Vegas, Nevada is going viral.

"15th year," Barstool Sports joked.

Hey, with all of the COVID year eligibility and transfer rules, it's possible...

Stay in college for as long as you can, young man.