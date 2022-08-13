Look: Photo Of Colts Offensive Linemen Is Going Viral Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Whatever the Indianapolis Colts do, they can't break this pair up.

During Saturday's preseason game between Indy and the Bills, Colts linemen Wesley French and Will Fries were aligned just right in the huddle...

The screen grab started to go viral over the weekend.

"God.. is that you?" asked Darrell Hill.

"Guud one," tweeted Kai Kamaka III.

"Name a better duo," laughed another user.

"Nothing will top this," another commented.

Add this one to the list of classics.