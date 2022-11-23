Look: Photo Of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral This Morning

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys put together a dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Just a week after the Vikings took down the Buffalo Bills, it seemed like fans were in store for a heavyweight contest. Instead, Dallas beat Minnesota like a drum, to the tune of a 40-3 victory.

Two days later, one Dallas Cowboys cheerleader took to Instagram with a picture that is going viral this week. Cheerleaders Sophy and Kylie are stealing the spotlight this morning.

Check it out.

There's plenty for Sophy, Kylie and the rest of the Cowboys cheerleading staff to be happy about so far this season. Dallas looks like a legitimate contender in the NFC and boasts one of the most well-balanced teams in the league.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Thanksgiving showdown against the New York Giants.