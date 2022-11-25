Look: Photo Of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral After Thanksgiving Game

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon while millions of Americans were enjoying their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were engaged in an NFC East showdown.

Both teams entered the game with 7-3 record, but only one could get that eighth win. At the end of the day, the Cowboys proved they were the better team en route to a 28-13 win.

One of the lasting scenes from the game, though, was the halftime performance from the Jonas Brothers. Even the Cowboys cheerleaders were impressed.

"We are a sucker for the Jonas Brothers," the message said on Instagram.

Dallas improves to 8-3 on the season and looks like legitimate Super Bowl contenders once again.

Next up for the Cowboys is a battle against the Indianapolis Colts.