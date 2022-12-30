Look: Photo Of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral Last Night

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the undermanned Tennessee Titans hosted the Dallas Cowboys in what promised to be one of the most lopsided games of the NFL weekend.

Tennessee has battled an unfortunate amount of injuries so far this season and that trend continued Thursday night. Without Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, the Titans entered as two-touchdown underdogs.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys took care of business, though with more resistance than anticipated. In the end, though, Dallas walked out with a 27-13 win to move to 12-4 on the year.

Following the game, the Cowboys Cheerleaders celebrated.

Dallas improved to 12-4 with the win on Thursday night, but still might not win the NFC East thanks to a tremendous year from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are well on their way to a playoff game, but it looks like that game will come on the road.