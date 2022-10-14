Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get.

Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is doing her best to lift the team's spirits. Jared, a cheerleader for the Dolphins, has been going viral at times this season.

She started off the season with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram, but has ballooned to over 35,000 just six weeks later.

A video she posted this week went viral.

How many will she have by the end of the season?