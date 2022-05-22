Look: Photo Of Fan Watching Tiger Woods Goes Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Tiger Woods plays shots from the practice green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Technology makes it harder than ever to truly live in the moment.

As admiring fans watched Tiger Woods tee off during the PGA Championship, nearly everyone viewed it through their cell phone's screen despite standing feet away from the icon.

One fan, however, kept both hands on his beer while attentively watching Woods golf at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As others adjusted their cameras, this viewer soaked in the scene at full attention. Since somebody else captured the scene, he'll have a photo to forever remember the moment by anyway.

And while everyone is focused on the bearded man up front, another attendee behind him is peering in awe with his phone at his side.

Woods shot a 9-over 79 through three rounds at the PGA Championship before withdrawing Saturday. It marked his second event back since returning from a February 2021 car accident.

The 46-year-old may not be physically up to many more competitions, so fans should savor these moments when given the chance.