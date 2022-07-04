Look: Photo Of Jared Lorenzen's Son Is Going Viral

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Jared Lorenzen #22 of Kentucky looks for the open receiver against Florida on September 27, 2003 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 24-21. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's been three years since the legendary Jared Lorenzen tragically passed away at the age of 38. Fans have been remembering the college football legend all week long.

"It's been 3 years since former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen tragically passed away at the age of 38," said Jim Weber. "He was an awesome football player and an even better person. If you are too young to have seen him in college, he was an absolute electric factory."

Lorenzen's legacy won't soon be forgotten - especially if his son, Tayden, keeps playing football.

Tayden is currently a middle school quarterback in Cincinnati. He looks just like his father and even wears the royal blue.

"1 more note about Jared Lorenzen: His son, Tayden, is currently a middle school QB just outside Cincinnati. And the little man looks GOOD in that royal blue #22!," Weber added.

Take a look.

A legend in the making.