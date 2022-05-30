Look: Photo Of Jerry Jones In Monaco Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There were a lot of celebrities on hand for yesterday's 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. Among them was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who certainly stood out from the crowd on Sunday.

Jones was seen mingling with the crowd, looking like he was having a grand ol' time. Naturally, he was sporting a VIP pass for the iconic Formula One event.

The Cowboys owner was sporting a little bit of drip as well. Some fans pointed out that he was wearing some NIKE Comforts for footwear.

ESPN's Nate Saunders got the big photograph of Jones at the grid. His post has gone viral with over 3,000 likes and some very interesting comments (mostly about his footwear choices):

"My shoe people needa fill me in on what Jerry is rockin there. I want a pair," one fan wrote.

"Honestly, this is the peak of the legitimacy of F1's ascendancy," wrote another.

"Man is a billionaire and he got on the Nikes with the velcro," a third wrote before adding a puking emoji.

"Zoom in and it looks like the glasses are photoshopped on," wrote a fourth.

The 2022 Formula One season will be heading close to Jerry Jones' own backyard later this year. This October 23rd will be the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

It seems like a pretty good bet that Jerry will be there too.

Maybe he'll wear some nicer shoes to that one.