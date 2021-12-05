The Spun

Look: Photo Of Joe Burrow’s Injured Pinky Going Viral

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is playing through some major pain on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback is dealing with an injured pinky. Burrow appeared to dislocate or seriously injure his right pinky finger against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Initial photos of the injury did not look good.

Burrow is pushing through the pain on Sunday afternoon, but the finger injury isn’t going away. There appears to be some major swelling in the area.

“Joe Burrow’s throwing pinky finger is badly swollen. He tried to put a glove on it, but didn’t like it and threw it away. He’s still in the game and has been handing the ball off with his left hand,” Ari Meirov tweeted.

That looks like it hurts. Joe Burrow is one tough quarterback.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are leading the Bengals, 24-16, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on CBS.

