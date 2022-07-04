Look: Photo Of Joey Chestnut Going Viral Before Competition

Joey Chestnut is ready to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day.

Chestnut is trying to contest the championship, despite being on crutches.

The National Hot Dog Eating Contest will finally take place on Independence Day again after a two-year hiatus. It wasn't being held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest will feature 28 people (16 men, 12 women). Chestnut is considered to be one of the top favorites to win it, despite being banged up.

He's won this event 14 out of the last 15 years and has also set a world record in each of the last two years. Chestnut has eaten 75 and 76 hot dogs respectively in those two years.

We'll have to see if he can win it again and set another world record when the event starts at 11 a.m. ET.