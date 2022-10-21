Look: Photo Of Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Going Viral Tonight

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals hosted the New Orleans Saints in a battle of 2-4 teams.

It's also one of the last opportunities for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to keep his job. Fans shouldn't be feeling too bad for Kingsbury, though, he's doing just fine.

Kingsbury is dating model Veronica Bielik and the couple reportedly moved in together earlier this summer. She posted a photo from his house.

While the coach is focused on the season, Bielik has been enjoying time abroad.

She posted about a recent trip she took to Nepal.

"I still can’t believe we’ve made it. Thorang La, 5416m, the highest point on the Annapurna Circuit, a 300 km (190 mi) route around the Annapurna mountain range," she said about the trip.

Bielik is a star on social media, with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone.