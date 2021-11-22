Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media.

Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things.

James was ejected from the contest for bloodying Pistons Isaiah Stewart in the face during a rebound. Both players ended up getting tossed.

We really haven’t seen anything like this from LeBron before:

LeBron and Isaiah Stewart get into it 😳 Wow. pic.twitter.com/VJFntCo6cY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2021

“Never seen anything remotely that dirty from LeBron James. It was the equivalent of hitting Stewart with his fist. Lotta blood. Just a shocking reaction by LeBron, who then spread his hands, moved toward Stewart like he didn’t mean it. Stewart wasn’t having it. Can’t blame him,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

Once things really boiled over, LeBron James made sure to attempt to stay out of it.

The face says “I’m too rich to fight” pic.twitter.com/n88NCU5xoW — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 22, 2021

The Lakers, meanwhile, came back to beat the Pistons, 121-116, to get back to .500 on the season. It will be interesting to see if any further punishment comes from the scuffle.