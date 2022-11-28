Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff.

He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell.

After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of him surfaced on social media and is currently making the rounds.

To say that Campbell is jacked would be a severe understatement.

He looks ready to get his players in the best condition throughout the offseason and into the 2023 season.

Campbell has spent the previous two seasons with the Panthers as their strength and conditioning assistant. During that time, he reported to head strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott.

It's not known whether he'll have the same role under Rhule as he did when he was in Carolina or if he'll be the head strength and conditioning coach.