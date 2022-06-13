Look: Photo Of NFL Running Back's Quads Is Going Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the balls off to A.J. Dillon #28 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

When you think of running backs with massive quads, the first names that probably come to mind are Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But there may be a new challenger for the title of biggest legs in the NFL.

Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon played a game of baseball with some friends. Some photos were taken of Dillon running the bases though. And they are stunning.

The photos of Dillon - who was wearing shorts in the game - shows him having quads the size of a small child. Even his calves are as thick as tree branches.

The Packers felt compelled to say something. In their Twitter post they dubbed their running back "Quadzilla."

A.J. Dillon himself decided to have some fun with the picture. He bragged in a retweet that he went 2-2, scored a couple of runs and got a win for his team:

"2-2 , got home twice , team got the W ! Great day for some softball!" Dillon tweeted.

NFL fans loved the picture too. They're fully embracing his new nickname of "Quadzilla."

"The quadzilla was out in full force! Great game AJ! Now let’s head up to Sister Bay!" one fan replied.

"It's odd to cut trees down just to use them as legs but who am I to judge," wrote another.

"Pray for opposing defensive backs in 2022," a third fan wrote.

Last year Dillon led the Packers in rushing yards. With quads like that, he may run roughshod over the NFL in 2022.