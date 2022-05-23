Look: Photo Of Ohio State Quarterback Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Entering his first year at Ohio State, Devin Brown is trying to be like Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

The freshman has a long way to go before he can vie for back-to-back Super Bowl titles. He's also unlikely to see the field much for the Buckeyes this year behind Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud.

However, Brown took a page from a young Elway's fashion playbook by donning short shorts in a picture paying homage to the former Denver Broncos and Stanford Cardinal icon.

"Now I know why Elway was such a savage!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Arm felt instantly stronger in the shorts."

Brown committed to Ohio State in December after tossing a record-setting 57 passing touchdowns for Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon last season. Per 247Sports, he's the sixth-ranked quarterback from the 2022 class.

The first-year student could learn a lot from watching Stroud operate Ohio State's offense this season. Perhaps the senior could also impart some fashion wisdom on the neophyte.

While Brown sports old-school shorts, Stroud landed an NIL deal with Express alongside wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Whoever made those tiny shorts Elway wore decades ago might not be around to hand out any endorsements.