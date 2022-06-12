Look: Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral On Sunday

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Fresh off his first event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Phil Mickelson is getting ready for his first major appearance of 2022.

On Sunday, Mickelson was already at The Country Club in Massachusetts training for this week's U.S. Open. A photo has been going viral of Mickelson with no hat on testing the green.

Despite being suspended from the PGA Tour, Mickelson is still eligible to compete in the U.S. Open. He skipped the Masters and the PGA Championship for his first time as a pro.

The image itself has fans a little bit more curious. Some are commenting on his lack of his signature hat, while others think that his new facial hair makes him unrecognizable. Still others find the phone clip he's wearing on his belt to be totally out of place:

"Call security. A vagrant has hopped the fence," one fan replied.

"No hat for Phil? He’s really [leaning] into this villain role and I’m here for it," wrote another.

"Guys is Phil wearing his phone on a belt clip?" a third wrote.

Phil Mickelson has historically performed well at the U.S. Open. Despite never winning that major, he's only missed the cut three times since 1994.

He probably isn't going to get strong odds since he just finished 34th at his recent LIV Golf event. But he didn't have strong odds when he won last year's PGA Championship either...

Will Phil Mickelson win the U.S. Open?