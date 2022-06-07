Look: Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral On Tuesday

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson looks like he's seen some things in a recent photo that was posted of him.

Mickelson made his first public appearance in months after announcing on Monday that he'll be playing in LIV events after stepping away from the PGA Tour.

Here's the photo:

He looks ready to return to golf, even though it's quite the pose.

He's going to be playing in the inaugural event in London for the LIV Tour that starts on Thursday. It'll be played at the Centurion Golf Club.

Mickelson will be joined by other fellow former PGA Tour golfers, including Kevin Na, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia

He's also getting quite the payday in his new contract. Brentley Romine of NBC Sports and Golf Channel reported on Monday that it's worth up to $200 million. '

We'll have to see how Mickelson does as he starts this new venture.