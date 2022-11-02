Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park.

Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme.

The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer in the stadium during tonight's Game 3 matchup against the Houston Astros.

Take a look at the photo here:

Jayme Hoskins has become well known for buying stadium beers in mass quantities. During the final game of the Phillies' NCLS series win over the San Diego Padres, she purchased 50 beers to distribute to fans.

"Buying 50 beers at section 104. Come get one!!!!!" she wrote on Twitter.

"Beers soon fam," she wrote before tonight's photo went viral.

Rhys Hoskins has been a massive contributor to the Phillies' current World Series run. The first baseman has five home runs and 11 RBIs so far in the postseason.

The Phillies currently lead the Astros 4-0 in the top of the fourth during tonight's Game 3 matchup. The series is currently locked up at one game apiece.