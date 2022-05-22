Look: Photo Of Rickie Fowler Went Viral On Saturday

Rickie Fowler had some kind of outfit on Saturday afternoon during the third round of the PGA Championship.

Fowler was seen wearing a black hat with glasses, plus a black sweater vest and gloves. He then topped it all off with tan khakis.

Fowler entered the final round on Sunday tied for 28th in the event with a 2-over score. He just teed off at 11:55 a.m. ET as he tries to make a run to the top of the leaderboard.

If he's able to do it after wearing that outfit on Saturday, he will then have to wear it every Sunday for each event he plays in the future.

Mito Pereira currently leads the PGA Championship with a 9-under score as he's three shots up on the next closest player.

You can watch the final round of action on CBS starting at 1 p.m. ET.