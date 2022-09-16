Look: Photo Of Roger Goodell, Special Guest Going Viral

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium before a massive showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Spotted on the field was billionaire Jeff Bezos, whose company, Amazon was featuring its first Thursday Night Football showdown. Later on during the broadcast, Bezos was spotted alongside another notable figure.

He and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell were chatting it up. Fans couldn't get enough of the duo together.

"'Your annual revenues are $15 billion? That's adorable,'" former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt joked.

Bezos has reportedly been trying to get into the NFL business for years. While he wasn't able to purchase an NFL team - yet - he'll settle for owning a night of the week instead.

Los Angeles holds a 10-7 lead over Kansas City late in the first half.