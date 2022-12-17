Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson Going Viral This Morning

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

A photo of Russell Wilson is going viral on Saturday.

The Denver Broncos quarterback was recently spotted hitting the tables at a casino.

Take a look at the photo here:

Wilson suffered a concussion late in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos have decided to sit him for another game.

Wilson reportedly wanted to play this weekend, but the team overruled him.

With lone backup Brett Rypien at the helm, the Broncos will look to halt their current five-game losing streak in a Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET in Denver.