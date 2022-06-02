Look: Photo Of Ryan Fitzpatrick's Appearance Transformation Goes Viral

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick suited up for nine teams in his 17-year NFL career — breaking into the league as a seventh-round draft pick out of Harvard in 2005 and finishing his career as a bearded veteran this past season.

A photo graphic of Fitzpatrick's appearance transformation over the years is going viral on Twitter.

Fitzpatrick — aka "FitzMagic" — became a fan favorite as he suited up for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

The now-39 year old signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Washington prior to the 2021 season. He suffered a season-ending hip subluxation in the team's season opener.

Fitzpatrick ends his career with 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions with a 60.7 completion percentage. He notched a 59-87-1 record through 147 starts.