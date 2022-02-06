The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad UNC Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

A general view of play during a UNC basketball game.CHAPEL HILL, NC - MARCH 4: A general view of the court taken during the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on March 4, 2007 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A North Carolina fan is going through all of the emotions as Duke is taking its arch-rival to the woodshed.

The Blue Devils are up by double-digits on the Tar Heels as the game is currently in the second half. This UNC fan was praying that his team would turn it around in the first half, but that doesn’t look to be happening.

AJ Griffin has been Duke’s best player so far as he’s currently over 20 points. Wendell Moore is also playing well with 13 points and five rebounds.

Duke has come into this contest at 18-3 overall and the ninth-ranked team in the country, while UNC is at 16-6.

In terms of the ACC standings, Duke is in the top spot with an 8-2 record, while UNC is third at 8-3.

This has always been one of the best rivalries in college basketball and both schools still have one more meeting left after this one.

That will take place at Cameron Indoor in March.

