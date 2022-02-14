The Spun

Look: Photo Of Snoop Dogg Before Halftime Show Goes Viral

Snoop Dogg at halftime on Sunday.Inglewood, CA - February 13: Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

A photo of Snoop Dogg smoking prior to the start of the Super Bowl 56 halftime show is going viral on social media.

A tweet from the New York Post about Snoop Dogg’s pre-halftime show behavior has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

“Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show,” the tweet reads. It has more than 1,700 quote tweets as of publishing.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd, who lives in California, shared his reaction to the photo on social media.

“It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today,” Cowherd tweeted.

OK then, Colin.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime of Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night.

The halftime show performance received very positive reviews, with some calling it the greatest halftime show in recent memory.

Snoop Dogg took to social media following the performance.

“Thank you 4 a beautiful night !!” he tweeted.

