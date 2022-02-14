A photo of Snoop Dogg smoking prior to the start of the Super Bowl 56 halftime show is going viral on social media.

A tweet from the New York Post about Snoop Dogg’s pre-halftime show behavior has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

“Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show,” the tweet reads. It has more than 1,700 quote tweets as of publishing.

Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show https://t.co/OAASrB8z1U pic.twitter.com/APThhSBIav — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2022

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd, who lives in California, shared his reaction to the photo on social media.

“It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today,” Cowherd tweeted.

It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today. https://t.co/HJXGE0GOUg — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 14, 2022

OK then, Colin.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime of Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night.

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. 📷 Gregory Shamus / Getty pic.twitter.com/NQifmmR0Tr — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2022

The halftime show performance received very positive reviews, with some calling it the greatest halftime show in recent memory.

Snoop Dogg took to social media following the performance.

“Thank you 4 a beautiful night !!” he tweeted.