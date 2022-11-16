Look: Photo Of This Dolphins Cheerleader Went Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins took down the Cleveland Browns over the weekend with an incredible offensive display.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Miami improved to 7-3 on the season with a 39-17 win over the Browns.

Following the game, a celebration post from one Dolphins cheerleader started making the rounds on social media. Jared, a cheerleader for the team, has been producing viral content for much of the season.

A video she posted this week started making headlines.

"The Fins are back home," she said in the post.

She started off the season with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram, but has ballooned to over 47,000 just a few weeks later.

How many will she have by the end of the season?