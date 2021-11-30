The Spun

Look: Photo Of Tiger Woods At Press Conference Going Viral

Tiger Woods in the second round of The Masters at Augusta National.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the continuation of the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is still working his way back from his leg injuries suffered in the February car accident, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at him from the waist up.

Tuesday morning, Woods met with the media, ahead of his golf tournament set to take place this weekend.

Woods, 45, looked pretty jacked while speaking to reporters.

Woods admitted to reporters that he’s been able to do some weight lifting for his upper body.

“I was in a hospital bed for three months. That in itself was difficult … I built a really big house and I didn’t realize how big it was … My triceps got pretty jacked. That was kind of fun,” Woods told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Woods also admitted that he came close to losing his leg.

“I’m lucky to be alive and to still have the limb. I’m very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me … (Amputation) was on the table,” Woods added.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Woods back competing in 2022, but for now, it’s just nice to see that he’s in a good head space.

