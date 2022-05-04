Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Arms Goes Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL, but the 44-year-old may be in the best shape of his life.

The legendary quarterback treats his body like a temple. While he probably won't enter a bodybuilding competition anytime soon, Brady is far more toned now than he was before entering the NFL.

He's also expanding his horizons beyond the gridiron by producing 80 for Brady, a movie where Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field play four friends traveling to Super Bowl LI to see their beloved quarterback.

It appears Brady is already letting the Hollywood spotlight get to his head. He posted a photo from the set where he's flexing in a tank top.

"The exact moment Tom Brady 'went Hollywoood” on the 80 For Brady set," he wrote. "PS @therock I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to Brady's offer.

"You’re like Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart rolled up in one. Sort of."

Linebacker Lavonte David laughed at his teammate's post while backup quarterback Ryan Griffin, hoping to get another chance to babysit an inebriated Brady at a Super Bowl parade, joked that "We don’t need any Hollywood divas in the qb room.”

Brady made the post in jest, but he's in far better shape than most other people. Most importantly, his throwing arm hasn't lost any power.