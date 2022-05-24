Look: Photo Of Tyreek Hill's Biceps Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill is well known as one of the most explosive athletes in the NFL. But ahead of the 2022 season, it appears he's looking to add some power to his speed-first game.

On Tuesday, NFL on CBS posted a photo of the newly-signed Miami Dolphins wide receiver showing off the guns.

"Tyreek Hill looks like he's on the Tim Tebow biceps training plan," the caption reads.

For the first time since he was drafted by the Chiefs with a fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Hill will suit up for a new NFL team in 2022. Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City organization sent the six-time Pro Bowler to Miami in exchange for a slew of draft picks.

Hill signed a three-year, $75 million extension with Miami.

With Hill paired alongside rising-star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins will roll out one of the most athletically intimidating wideout corps in the NFL this coming season.